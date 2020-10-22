Skip to Main Content
Large fire breaks out in restaurant in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood
Vancouver firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out in a poutine restaurant in Mount Pleasant on Thursday morning.

Firefighters say there was heavy smoke when they arrived at the scene of a restaurant fire near Main Street and Broadway on Thursday morning. (Rafferty Baker/CBC)

The fire at Frenchies Diner, near Main Street and Broadway, was first reported at 10 a.m., according to Capt. Jonathan Gormick of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services. He said there was heavy smoke and large flames when crews arrived at the scene.

"Crews are currently trying to get a hold of the fire in the main structure and prevent further smoke and fire damage to the adjacent buildings," Gormick told CBC.

"This is an active incident and because of its location we're strongly advising people to avoid the area of Main and Broadway."

By 1 p.m., firefighters said three buildings had been heavily damaged in the fire.

Main Street is closed to traffic between Broadway and East Seventh Avenue, while Broadway is closed between Main and Kingsway.

People with respiratory issues have been told to avoid the area if possible or stay indoors.

