Latest B.C. money laundering report released today
The 300-page report looks at links to the luxury car market and the B.C. horse-racing industry.
300-page report looks at links to the luxury car market and B.C. horse-racing industry
Attorney General David Eby and former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German are due to release the results of the investigation into organized crime and money laundering in the luxury car and horse racing sectors on Tuesday morning.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. PT in Victoria.
German delivered the 300-page report to Eby last month. It is part of a larger money-laundering investigation, which, last June, reported that B.C. casinos "unwittingly served as laundromats for proceeds of crime."
Today's report could provide more fuel for those calling for a public inquiry into the state of money laundering in B.C.
More to come.
