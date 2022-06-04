Long-awaited report on money laundering in B.C. to be released today

The final report from B.C.'s public inquiry on money laundering is set to be released Wednesday morning.

The document from former B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen, which runs more than 1,800 pages, is the culmination of a process that began three years ago.

The formation of the Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia was announced in May 2019.

Cullen was appointed to lead the inquiry following reports that billions of dollars linked to organized crime and the drug trade had made their way into B.C.'s gaming sector and the real estate and luxury vehicle markets.

Since then, he has heard testimony from 199 witnesses over 133 days of hearings and received evidence from another 23 by sworn affidavit.

The commission's mandate is to make findings of fact, determine the growth and methods of money laundering and determine if regulatory agencies or individuals contributed to the problem or amounted to corruption in the province.

Cullen has promised his report will include "recommendations that are focused on making positive changes in many areas."

The full report was submitted to the B.C. government on June 3. The report and its recommendations will be made public at 11:30 a.m. PT on June 15.