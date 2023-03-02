B.C. to ask Ottawa for money laundering law changes after case fails to yield charges
Province will ask for changes to the Proceeds of Crime and Terrorist Financing Act
British Columbia's attorney general says she will lobby the federal government to amend Canada's financial crime law after a multi-year money laundering investigation by police failed to produce any charges.
Niki Sharma says B.C. will ask for changes to the Proceeds of Crime and Terrorist Financing Act to bring Canadian law into harmony with the United States and United Kingdom.
She says the push comes after Wednesday's "frustrating'' statement from B.C.'s prosecution service that no charges will be laid in the police investigation into millions of dollars that moved through British Columbia casinos and Chinese bank accounts.
Special prosecutor Chris Considine issued what is known as a "clear statement'' in which he advised against charges and suggested federal law amendments to better support laundering cases.
The E-Nationalize investigation began in 2016 and concluded in 2021 with police proposing eight charges against Paul King Jin of Richmond, B.C., but Considine said conviction was unlikely.
Federal Justice Minister David Lametti was not immediately available for comment.
