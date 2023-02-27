B.C. says stockpile of Moderna infant COVID-19 vaccines set to expire, with no new supply for a month

The national supply of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for babies and young children will expire next week, and another shipment isn't expected in B.C. until April, the province announced Monday.

Canada's current stock of the company's infant mRNA shots, used for children between the ages of six months and four years old, will expire on March 8, according to a statement from the B.C. Ministry of Health. A new supply is expected to begin arriving in the province on April 11.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for infants is still available and can be substituted for the Moderna product, the ministry says. The Pfizer vaccine is given in three doses rather than two.

The province says any parents who've booked their children for Moderna vaccine appointments between March 9 and April 10 can expect to be contacted to discuss rebooking the shots or reschedule directly by calling 1-833-838-2323.

For children who received their first dose of the vaccine more than eight weeks ago, it may be possible to reschedule appointments for before March 9.

Children who've received a first dose of Moderna can receive infant Pfizer as a second dose, but they will require a third Pfizer dose. No booster is currently approved for children under the age of four.