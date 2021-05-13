Mike Killeen announces departure from CBC Vancouver News at 6

Veteran B.C. broadcaster Mike Killeen has announced that he's leaving the TV news industry.

The co-host of CBC Vancouver News at 6 says he is off to pursue new interests after four decades in the business, and his last newscast will be on May 21, according to a news release.

"I consider it a privilege to wrap up my broadcasting career at CBC, a trusted news organization that has always been committed to delivering accurate and local news. It is difficult to leave this team of consummate professionals, in particular my co-host Anita Bathe," Killeen said in the release.

Bathe will continue to host the newscast.

"I am so proud of what we have accomplished over the past few years and look forward to watching her take the reins and make the show her own. Anita, I'll be tuning in at 6. It has been an honour to be trusted by British Columbians to deliver the news — thank you," Killeen said.

His years as a reporter and anchor have included coverage of some B.C.'s biggest stories, like the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, the 2011 Stanley Cup riot, the 2013, 2017, 2020 provincial elections, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Mike has been an integral part of our supper hour newscast, it's been a privilege and a pleasure to work with him. We thank him for his contributions at CBC British Columbia and his leadership in the newsroom," CBC B.C. news director Treena Wood said in the release.