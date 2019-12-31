Heavy rain on the way for New Year's Eve in Metro Vancouver

Up to 60 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on Metro Vancouver over the next 24 hours as a rainstorm sweeps through the region, forecasters say.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning covering most of Metro Vancouver beginning Monday night, predicting 40 to 60 millimetres by Tuesday evening.

Forecasters are warning that floods are possible in low-lying areas, along with washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

The storm is expected to bring heavy snow to some other parts of the province.