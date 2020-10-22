Because it's 2020: Metro Vancouver could see snow this week
Snow also in the forecast for much of southern B.C., followed by low temperatures
It's only October, but forecasters are warning that there may be snow in the higher elevations of Metro Vancouver on Friday morning, followed by a weekend of unseasonably cold weather.
A special weather statement from Environment Canada on Thursday says that a modified Arctic air mass could bring early season wet snow to areas with elevations over 300 metres in Vancouver, the North Shore, Burnaby, New Westminster, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.
The system is expected to move out of the region by Friday night, but it'll be replaced by a cold air mass that will send temperatures plunging to 6-8 C below seasonal normals, with temperatures around freezing forecast over the weekend nights.
Widespread snow is also expected across most of the southern half of the province, from Bella Coola and Whistler in the west to 100 Mile and the southwest Interior, and all the way to the Kootenays and parts of the Columbias.
The expected snowfall comes after a big dump of the white stuff hit Prince George earlier this week, with some areas seeing accumulations of up to 15 centimetres.
