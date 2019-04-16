B.C. man dies in zipline accident in Thailand

A B.C. man has died in a zipline accident in Thailand, according to local authorities.

The 25-year-old man was on holiday with his girlfriend when he fell 12 metres to his death on Saturday, media in Chiang Mai said.

He was on a five-kilometre zipline course called the Flight of the Gibbon in the village of Mae Kampong, Chiang Mai province.

Police are investigating the death and said the man's father is on his way to Thailand to repatriate his son's body.

Global Affairs confirmed the man's death but would not give any other details due to privacy concerns.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who died in Thailand. Consular services are provided to the family and loved ones of the Canadian," a statement read.

The zipline course has 33 different platforms and is advertised as one of the longest in Asia.

It was temporarily closed in 2016 after three Israeli tourists were injured when they collided with each other and fell to the ground.