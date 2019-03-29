Lennard Pretorius, has been biking up and down, and up and down, the Highland Road hill in Kamloops in preparation for a challenge he is doing called Everesting.

It's an international challenge that bikers have been doing where they pick a hill and ride laps until they've biked uphill an elevation of 8,848 metres, which is the height of Mount Everest.

"I've been cycling a lot over the past few years. It's sort of my passion," said the 38-year-old Kamloops doctor.

"Mostly I do long-distance backcountry type cycling...but [I'm] always looking for a challenge."

Preparation

Pretorius will be Everesting on April 13, cycling a 1.7 km route with an eight per cent grade, 65 times continuously within 24 hours. He hopes to finish in 22 hours.

"You can rest for bathroom breaks and eat a little bit and whatnot, but you're not allowed to stop or sleep."

A map of the grade and distance Pretorius will be repeatedly cycling on April 13. (Submitted by Lennard Pretorius)

Pretorius started training for the ride about a month ago, and has even done training on an indoor smart bike that simulates the experience and applies the same resistance that he will be facing.

"If the body fails you in some dramatic fashion, that's the kind of thing that might cut the effort short, but other than that fatigue, you just keep pushing through it and get it done."

Community support

The physician created a donation page to raise money for the Royal Inland Hospital in the Interior city.

His goal was to raise $1,000, but he has already received $1,500 in donations from the community.

"I'm surprised by the amount of support that I've seen from the cycling community and the community in general," he told Daybreak Kamloops host Shelley Joyce.

"Lots of fellow cyclists said that they will come up and do a few laps with me on the day. So it sounds like I'll have company for a good chunk of it at least."

His wife will also be joining him for a few laps and his two kids will be on the sidelines cheering him on.

"It should be a good amount of fun."