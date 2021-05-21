Police say man tried to lure 14-year-old girl into van outside Vancouver high school

Investigators with the Vancouver Police Department are asking for witnesses to come forward after a 14-year-old girl reported that a man recently tried to lure her into his van outside an eastside high school.

The teen was walking along East 49th Avenue outside Killarney Secondary School at about 3 p.m. on May 7 when she said she passed by a parked red van, according to a police press release.

The man in the driver's seat allegedly yelled at her to get into the vehicle. When she ran away, the driver followed her for about a block, shouting obscenities at her, police say.

"This must have been a frightening and unsettling experience for this teenager, who was just walking home from school when she was approached by a man who made her feel unsafe," VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said in the press release.

"She did exactly what she was supposed to do, by quickly going somewhere safe and reporting the incident to a trusted adult."

The suspect is described as a man who appears to be in his 60s, with grey or white hair. His vehicle is described as a dark red minivan with tinted windows.

Vancouver police have released an image of a vehicle in a suspected child luring attempt outside Killarney Secondary School on May 7. (Vancouver Police Department)

Police are asking for him to come forward to speak with investigators. Investigators canvassed the area after the incident was reported and found surveillance video of the suspect vehicle, an image of which is being shared with the public.

Anyone with further information or dash cam video from May 7 between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. in the area of East 49th Avenue and Killarney Street is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0600.