B.C. Liquor Stores reduce hours to protect staff

B.C. Liquor Stores are reducing hours to keep staff safer in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of people allowed in the store at once will also be restricted.

Effective Thursday, hours at B.C. Liquor Stores shift to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Reduced store hours at B.C. Cannabis stores also take affect March 20, when they will open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. from Monday until Saturday, and opening an hour later on Sundays at 11 a.m.

Any stores not open on Sundays or that closed earlier will maintain the same closing time.

Stores will also be practising social distancing and keeping the number of people in the store low.

"[We] will encourage customers to keep a one-metre distance from one another while they await service at the till," said Viviana Zanocco, manager of corporate communications in an email.

Restrictions will be based on the size of the store, and each site's fire plan.

