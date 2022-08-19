B.C. Liquor Stores now limiting purchases as strike hits shipments

Customers at B.C. Liquor Stores will only be able to buy a certain amount of the same item as of Friday, as the government limits sales because of an ongoing strike at distribution centres.

A statement from the Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) said customers will be able to buy no more than three of any individual item each day, based on barcode. For example, someone could buy three bottles one wine and three bottles of another, but not six of the same.

The restriction applies to all products, except beer.

The new rule affects individual customers as well as businesses like restaurants, pubs and bars.

"This is insane. ... This needs to stop before it gets worse. We urge both sides to get back to the negotiation table immediately before this strike does further damage to B.C.'s economy," said Jeff Guignard, executive director of the Alliance of Beverage Licensees (ABLE).

Employees with the B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) targeted liquor distribution centres when they started striking on Monday. Government liquor stores get shipments from the centres, so the strike will affect the chain's ability to keep shelves stocked as usual if it continues long term.

The LDB said the "modest" limitations are meant to ensure there is enough liquor to go around "for as many customers as possible."

The purchase limit will continue until the centres get back to normal operations.

Private liquor stores are unaffected.

"We will continue to serve our customers to the best of our ability, while supplies last," said Guignard.

CBC News has contacted the provincial government for further comment.

Strike action

BCGEU picket lines went up Monday outside distribution centres in Delta, Richmond and Kamloops, as well as the wholesale customer centre in Victoria.

Union president Stephanie Smith said the union targeted the liquor industry because it hits the province in the wallet, but avoids disrupting "highly essential" services.

B.C.'s liquor and cannabis industries contribute $1.2 billion in direct revenue for the province, according to ABLE.

There have been sporadic contract talks between the BCGEU and province since April 6, but the union rejected an invitation from the agency for another meeting last week, saying it would "not be fruitful."

The union is the province's largest public sector union, representing 33,000 employees in B.C. liquor and cannabis stores and warehouses, wildfire fighters, social workers, sheriffs and correctional officers.