Pantless B.C. Lions spectator banned from stadium for 1 year
Lions defensive back Marcell Young levelled the interloper with a shoulder hit during team's season opener
B.C. Place in Vancouver says a half-dressed man who ran on the field during the B.C. Lion's home CFL home opener has been banned from the stadium for a year.
The fan made his way onto the field — wearing only an orange Lions jersey and a pair of briefs — during a break in play in the first quarter.
He was consequently levelled with a shoulder hit from Lions defensive back Marcell Young.
Young hit the man near one of the 45-yard lines as he was running across the field and waving his arms to the crowd.
Two other Lions players congratulated Young following the hit with a chest bump and a high five as a security guard apprehended the fan on the ground.
B.C. Place spokesperson Laura Ballance says streaking is rare at the stadium.
Ballance wants people to refrain from doing it as it can endanger players on the field, but also disrupt the experience for fans in the stadium.
"We don't want to encourage this kind of thing," she said. "Although these pranks may have seemed funny decades ago that it really isn't something that is appropriate, I don't think, in 2018."
She says one million people attend sporting events at B.C. Place each year.
Hit of the night and reason not to streak or possibly drink at a BC Lions game! <a href="https://t.co/vtnNx8sGWm">pic.twitter.com/vtnNx8sGWm</a>—@Jadenfootball21
With files from the Canadian Press.