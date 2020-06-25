The province is scaling back several protections for residential tenants issued in March as B.C. enters Phase 3 of its restart plan.

Effective immediately, the province is allowing landlords to once again issue notices to end tenancy for reasons other than late or non-payment of rent.

Last week, the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said landlords could give an eviction notice if a new owner buys the property and wants to move in, for instance, or the tenant is endangering the landlord or other tenants or subletting the apartment without permission.

Landlords seeking enforcement of existing eviction orders can take tenants to court starting July 2, 2020, according to Wednesday's announcement.

They can also serve documents in person, and enter a rental suite with 24-hour notice without the tenant's consent, but are expected to follow health guidelines, including physical distancing, cleaning and wearing masks when appropriate.

The province says it will give people advance notice before it lifts the moratorium on rent increases and evictions for non-payment of rent.

It says a framework will be put in place to require landlords to work with tenants on the repayment of rent owing over a reasonable period of time.