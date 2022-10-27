B.C. lieutenant governor asks David Eby to begin process of forming government ahead of transition

British Columbia's incoming premier David Eby has been asked by the province's lieutenant-governor to begin the process of forming government in a step toward transitioning into his new role.

However, Eby will remain premier-designate until he is officially sworn in as premier at a date that has yet to be announced.

Eby said at a news conference after meeting Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin that the province is in an unusual situation because the transition is set to take place during a legislative session.

He says his goal and hope is to be sworn in as premier and sit in the legislature during the current session while he tries to deliver on key priorities like housing, health care and public safety.

Eby said he couldn't say when a possible cabinet shuffle would happen but that he's being briefed by the public service on major issues facing the province, the state of its economy and how the government could respond.

He says part of the process would involve conversations with his colleagues about their priorities and their communities.

Eby was acclaimed leader of the New Democrats last week, about four months after Premier John Horgan announced his impending resignation due to health reasons.