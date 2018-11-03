'Winning takes work': B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson addresses party in Vancouver

B.C. Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson has urged party members to be bold on keeping taxes low in the province, defeat the proportional representation vote and come up with new solutions around vehicle insurance.

Wilkinson, who was elected party leader in February, made the keynote address at the B.C. Liberal party convention — his first as leader — on Saturday in Vancouver at the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre.

The theme of the convention was "Winning takes Work."

The party, which Wilkinson says has 60,000 members, also unveiled its new brand identity, called "Opportunities for all of B.C." The slogan was based on feedback from focus groups.

B.C. Liberal party supporters at a convention in Vancouver on Nov. 3, 2018 listened to leader Andrew Wilkinson outline his plans to win the next provincial election. (Jarred Anderson/Twitter)

Wilkinson began his address by celebrating LNG Canada's $40 billion liquefied national gas project that was announced in early October. The project is estimated to generate $22 billion in direct government revenue over the next 40 years and employ up to 10,000 people during construction.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/christyclarkbc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@christyclarkbc</a> proved the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LNGinBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LNGinBC</a> nay sayers wrong. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OpprotunityforAllBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OpprotunityforAllBC</a> —@Wilkinson4BC

Wilkinson said the go-ahead for the project was the result of years of work under former B.C. premier Christy Clark, adding his party needs to ensure the project thrives and possibly leads to other LNG opportunities.

The Liberal leader also railed against new taxes in the province, targeting the NDP's school tax, which adds a 0.2-per-cent tax on the assessed value of homes that exceed $3 million dollars, or 0.4 per cent for a home more than $4 million.

He also criticized the NDP's removal of Medical Service Plan premiums and the introduction of a new employer health tax meant to recover revenue.

Wilkinson said the NDP can't be trusted not to raise taxes further, which would stifle the province's economy.

It's standing room only to listen to the next premier of BC. We are ready. <a href="https://twitter.com/bcliberals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bcliberals</a> represent <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OpportunityforAllBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OpportunityforAllBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/Cxrvv1Qnwa">pic.twitter.com/Cxrvv1Qnwa</a> —@KylloGreg

He then shifted to the province's proportional representation (PR) referendum. B.C. residents have begun receiving voting packages that asks if they favour changing B.C.'s first-past-the-post system and if so, which style of PR they would want?

Hundreds of protestors gathered and waved signs reading, "protect our democracy," outside the centre before the speech.

Wilkinson challenged Premier John Horgan to a debate over the PR referendum in September. It will take place on November 8.

There is another way the NDP are getting very high handed. It’s this sham <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PropRep?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PropRep</a> referendum - these are fundamental rights of democracy that should not be monkeyed with by political parties. —@Wilkinson4BC

Wilkinson said the PR referendum is confusing and flawed and promised to take Horgan to task on the referendum during the upcoming debate.

Wilkinson's major volley during his speech was to promise to make significant changes to the way vehicles are insured in the province.

He described ICBC as a state-owned monopoly and that it was time to introduce competition to the province.

"Let's not be timid," he said.

Bad driving habits have been a headache for the public auto insurer, which is facing a $1.3 billion financial loss from a surge in expensive crash claims.

The cost of claims in 2017 totalled $4.8 billion, or $13 million a day, ICBC revealed in July.

There 350,000 crashes that year or 960 crashes a day — a 25 per cent increase from 2014.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/Wilkinson4BC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Wilkinson4BC</a> delivers a powerful, impassioned speech on the value of opportunity for all and a strong private economy! <a href="https://twitter.com/bcliberals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@bcliberals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinningTakesWork?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinningTakesWork</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Convention2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Convention2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/waytogo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#waytogo</a> Andrew!! <a href="https://t.co/hkBU44uYuc">pic.twitter.com/hkBU44uYuc</a> —@John_Yap

With files from Jon Hernandez and Canadian Press.