B.C. fan's letter to Great Big Sea singer makes it to his St. John's home — without an address

It travelled more than 4,000 kilometres, without an address, to its intended recipient.

The envelope bore only a name (Alan Doyle), hometown (the musician from Petty Harbour), city of residence (St. John's) and a message of gratitude to the mail carrier tasked with delivering it: "Thank you for trying Canada Post!"

On Wednesday, Alan Doyle, the lead singer of the Canadian folk rock band Great Big Sea, confirmed he had received the letter — all the way from British Columbia.

Well done <a href="https://twitter.com/canadapostcorp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@canadapostcorp</a> . BC to NL. <a href="https://t.co/rpbZjLbGld">pic.twitter.com/rpbZjLbGld</a> —@alanthomasdoyle

The letter's cross-country journey delighted users online, who shared similar postal odysseys.

A similar success story I read from <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Iceland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Iceland</a>. Yay for Posties! <a href="https://t.co/JhItF8mxzW">pic.twitter.com/JhItF8mxzW</a> —@PamOnTour Around 1990 I sent a post card from Bulgaria to friends on Whiteway St., & described the general location -‘3 or 4 houses from X intersection, with X kind of driveway, with a fire hydrant on the lawn’ - that sort of thing. They got it. Must have been a point of pride for Can Post —@PeteSoucy

And it ignited a minor mystery: how did the letter crisscross seven provinces and wind up in the right mailbox?

Canada Post spokesperson Phil Legault said postal workers investigate incomplete addresses, either by correcting a street name or adding a house number or postal code.

"We do see this more in smaller communities where we have a fewer number of employees who are often more inclined to know who the mail was destined for," he said.

"While we were pleased our people were able to find this Great Big Sea member in this great big country," Legault added, "we do remind Canadians that a full address is always appreciated."

As for who mailed the envelope and what it contained? A representative for Doyle did not immediately respond.

But perhaps you can help. If you had the chutzpah to send Doyle a message sans address, please reach out.

We'll accept email, or hey, even a letter.