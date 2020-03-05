Arrival of police ends Indigenous youths' sit-in at B.C. legislature

A group of young Indigenous people appear to have been arrested after occupying an office in the B.C. legislature on Wednesday night.

The demonstrators, members of the group Indigenous Youth for Wet'suwet'en, live-streamed the entire sit-in on Facebook, including police arriving and placing them in handcuffs. Victoria police have yet to respond to requests for comment.

The sit-in began after a "wholly ineffective" meeting with B.C. Minister for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Scott Fraser, one of the young people says during the livestream from the otherwise empty room.

The demonstrators said they met with Fraser to discuss the ongoing dispute over the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C., but they don't believe their concerns were addressed.

Ministry spokesperson Sarah Plank told CBC in an email that Fraser agreed to meet with the young people on the condition they would leave the building once the meeting was over. She said the discussion was respectful and lasted for an hour and half, with Green MLA Adam Olsen acting as a witness.

"After the minister and MLA Olsen left, the individuals reneged on their agreement and made it clear that they would not leave the building as agreed. We are disappointed they have not honoured their commitment," Plank said.

According to the Indigenous group's Twitter account, their demands include that RCMP and Coastal GasLink personnel completely withdraw from Wet'suwet'en territory in northwestern B.C., and that B.C. revoke permits for the pipeline.

In the live video, the young people are shown eaten pizza delivered through an open window by supporters.

A young man identified as Kolin jokes at one point about arrest: "You know it's funny, young Indigenous people trespassing on unceded Indigenous land."

These 7 youth, from our delegation of youth from many Indigenous nations, are inside the monument to colonial governance where so-called BC conducts its colonial business. Relatives & supporters outside are singing, & drumming to hold the ceremonial space.<br><br>📸<a href="https://twitter.com/mikegraemephoto?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mikegraemephoto</a> <a href="https://t.co/8UG5WatTmH">pic.twitter.com/8UG5WatTmH</a> —@IY4wetsuweten

The sit-in comes after Wet'suwet'en leaders and representatives of the federal and B.C. governments brokered a draft accord in response to weeks of civil unrest across the country in support of hereditary chiefs who oppose the pipeline.

No details of the proposed agreement have been made public, but it does not include a settlement of the pipeline issue.

The focus instead is said to be the question of land rights and title, an opportunity to resolve issues dating back to a 1997 Supreme Court of Canada decision confirming that the Wet'suwet'en and Gitxsan nations never surrendered title to their traditional territories.