B.C. Legislature clerk proposes updated dress code after bare-arms controversy
Speaker Darryl Plecas ordered review of policy in March
A report by the acting clerk of the B.C. Legislature proposes an updated dress code modelled on what is
considered professional and contemporary business attire.
Kate Ryan-Lloyd's report makes 14 recommendations covering what's appropriate attire at the legislature for politicians, staff and employees, including members of the media.
Speaker Darryl Plecas ordered a review of the legislature's dress policy in March after legislature staff told some women to cover their arms, prompting several female reporters and a New Democrat staff member to wear short sleeves in protest.
Plecas immediately approved preliminary dress guidelines ahead of the review of guidelines, stating business attire for women can include clothing that shows their arms.
Ryan-Lloyd's review says politicians must amend the legislature's standing orders for dress if they approve of her recommendations.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.