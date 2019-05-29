B.C. Legislature clerk proposes updated dress code after bare-arms controversy

A report by the acting clerk of the B.C. Legislature proposes an updated dress code modelled on what is

considered professional and contemporary business attire.

Kate Ryan-Lloyd's report makes 14 recommendations covering what's appropriate attire at the legislature for politicians, staff and employees, including members of the media.

Speaker Darryl Plecas ordered a review of the legislature's dress policy in March after legislature staff told some women to cover their arms, prompting several female reporters and a New Democrat staff member to wear short sleeves in protest.

Plecas immediately approved preliminary dress guidelines ahead of the review of guidelines, stating business attire for women can include clothing that shows their arms.

Ryan-Lloyd's review says politicians must amend the legislature's standing orders for dress if they approve of her recommendations.