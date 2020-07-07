More than one-third of B.C.'s legions could close this summer due to pandemic

The Royal Canadian Legion predicts one in 10 of its branches will close this year across the country — but in British Columbia, the legion says it could lose as many as four in ten branches.

Bob Underhill, the second vice-president of the B.C./Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, says legions across the region are having trouble hiring staff, covering rent, and paying utilities amid the lack of sales.

"It's looking pretty bleak​," Underhill said. "I don't think there's any part of the province that isn't immune from this. I think there's going to be closures throughout the province."

Out of the 146 branches in B.C., he says 41 per cent might have to close permanently.

Underhill says the closures could leave a gaping hole at a time when seniors need support and services more than ever. The programs that could be affected include the cadet program, sports programs for youth, and transition programs for veterans coming out of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The biggest loss, he says, would be the impact on the poppy fund.

"The poppy fund generates about $2.5 million a year to support veterans, their families and their dependents," he said.

The B.C. branches are not unique in their predicament. Legions across the country are suffering.

Branches do not qualify for the government's Emergency Community Support Fund unless it's for a COVID-19 related project.

Dominion President Thomas Irvine, has written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the financial insecurity legions face, but there has yet to be an official federal response.

"We're hoping they can release some funds to us so we can survive," said Underhill.