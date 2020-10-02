B.C. party leaders to debate key election issues in televised debate Oct. 13

British Columbians will have the opportunity to watch the leaders of the province's three major political parties duke it out verbally before election day on Oct. 24.

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan, B.C. Liberal Party Leader Andrew Wilkinson and B.C. Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau will debate key election issues in a 90-minute televised debate on Oct. 13.

The event, which is presented by the British Columbia Broadcast Consortium, is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m PT and air across all CBC British Columbia platforms, including television, radio and online.

Shachi Kurl, president of the non-profit Angus Reid Institute, will act as the debate moderator.

There will be direct questions to the candidates, as well as an opportunity for head-to-head debate between the individual party leaders.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no live audience and participants will follow public health guidelines.

The date of the debate was chosen to allow British Columbians voting by mail to still cast their vote in time, according to a release from the British Columbia Broadcast Consortium.

At least 474,000 British Columbians have requested a mail-in ballot for this year's election, a huge increase from the previous election.