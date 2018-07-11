B.C. launches online divorce tool offering step-by-step guide to sever the knot

A new online tool has been launched in British Columbia making it easier for residents to finalize a divorce.

The Online Divorce Assistant Application helps those who are joint filing their divorce, in cases without children.

Joint-filed divorces apply when both applicants agree on all applicable family law issues, such as spousal support and the division of property and debts.

Divorce by smartphone

About 30 per cent of the 10,000 divorces sought annually in B.C. are filed jointly, but the government says because documentation is complex, the paperwork is often incorrect, causing delays and more visits to court registries.

A news release from the Ministry of the Attorney General says the online tool guides users through the steps, streamlines the process and will ease stress for couples while relieving the burden on administrative staff.

The government says the divorce assistant can even be used on any smartphone, takes around 30 minutes to complete and will be ready for filing once the documents are printed.