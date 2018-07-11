B.C. launches online divorce tool offering step-by-step guide to sever the knot
The Online Divorce Assistant Application for couples without children can even be used on a smartphone
A new online tool has been launched in British Columbia making it easier for residents to finalize a divorce.
The Online Divorce Assistant Application helps those who are joint filing their divorce, in cases without children.
Joint-filed divorces apply when both applicants agree on all applicable family law issues, such as spousal support and the division of property and debts.
Divorce by smartphone
About 30 per cent of the 10,000 divorces sought annually in B.C. are filed jointly, but the government says because documentation is complex, the paperwork is often incorrect, causing delays and more visits to court registries.
A news release from the Ministry of the Attorney General says the online tool guides users through the steps, streamlines the process and will ease stress for couples while relieving the burden on administrative staff.
The government says the divorce assistant can even be used on any smartphone, takes around 30 minutes to complete and will be ready for filing once the documents are printed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.