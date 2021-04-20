Huge fire breaks out in building under construction in Langley

A massive fire broke out in a building under construction in Langley, B.C., on Monday night, and nearby buildings were being evacuated as the fire spread.

Police were called to the scene near the intersection of 206A Street and 80 Avenue at about 9:30 p.m., according to RCMP Sgt. Barry Beales.

Officers were helping residents of nearby buildings to leave as the flames burned out of control, he said.

"It's big," Beales told CBC. "Everything is going crazy."

Video taken at the scene showed huge orange flames reaching into the sky and large billows of smoke late Monday night.

The area was closed to traffic as firefighters tried to get the blaze under control.