Skip to Main Content
British Columbia

Huge fire breaks out in building under construction in Langley

A massive fire broke out in a building under construction in Langley, B.C., on Monday night, and nearby buildings were being evacuated as the fire spread.

Police evacuating nearby buildings as fire spread on Monday night

CBC News ·
A large fire broke out in a building under construction in Langley on Monday night. (CBC News)

A massive fire broke out in a building under construction in Langley, B.C., on Monday night, and nearby buildings were being evacuated as the fire spread.

Police were called to the scene near the intersection of 206A Street and 80 Avenue at about 9:30 p.m., according to RCMP Sgt. Barry Beales.

Officers were helping residents of nearby buildings to leave as the flames burned out of control, he said.

"It's big," Beales told CBC. "Everything is going crazy."

Video taken at the scene showed huge orange flames reaching into the sky and large billows of smoke late Monday night.

The area was closed to traffic as firefighters tried to get the blaze under control.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now