More than a dozen lawsuits have been filed against the owners of an event venue in Langley, B.C., where a deck collapsed during a pre-wedding celebration earlier this year.

Eighteen people were sent to hospital after the April 19 incident at Amaroo Estate, a luxury home on 268th Street.

Six months later, 17 civil claims have been filed against the owners of the home, all registered in B.C. Supreme Court between Sept. 20 and Oct. 4. The Township of Langley, the construction company that built the deck, and the father of the bride who hosted the event are also named as defendants.

The people who have filed the lawsuits all say they were seriously hurt when the deck collapsed and list off numerous injuries including broken bones, soft tissue injuries, chronic pain, post-traumatic stress disorder and brain injuries.

Eighteen people were sent to hospital with a wide range of injuries. (Shane MacKichan)

On the day of the party, dozens of guests crowded onto a large outdoor deck to take photos, according to the claims. It collapsed without warning, causing the guests to tumble onto a concrete slab one storey below.

Partygoers who spoke with CBC at the time said the deck simply fell out from under their feet.

"It just suddenly was broken. Everybody fell down," Parminder Garcha said. "We don't know what happened."

A neighbour described a "deafening boom" as the deck gave way.

The claims allege, among other things, that the operators of Amaroo Estate allowed the deck to be constructed without making sure it complied with fire codes or local bylaws. They also claim that the owners failed to make sure the deck was safe, regularly maintained and properly inspected.

The suits allege the township should be held liable for negligence for allowing construction of a non-compliant deck and for letting the operators use the house as an event space.

The claims do not specify dollar amounts the injured people are asking for, but say they're seeking general and special damages, payment of lost income, health-care costs and cost of future care.

None of the allegations in the claims have been proven in court. The defendants named in the suits have not filed responses, and CBC could not reach them for comment on Monday.