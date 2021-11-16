Helicopters lift hundreds to safety after motorists trapped on B.C. highway

Rescue efforts by helicopter are lifting hundreds of people to safety after they were trapped along a southern B.C. highway from landslides caused by extreme weather.

The landslides, which occurred on Sunday on Highway 7 near Agassiz, B.C., about 125 kilometres east of Vancouver, came as communities in southern parts of the province dealt with heavy rainfall.

As many as 275 people, among them 50 children, have been trapped on the stretch of highway since Sunday evening, the City of Vancouver and Canada Task Force 1, the locally based urban search and rescue team, said in a joint release.

It says they were joined by Chilliwack Search and Rescue and a geotechnical engineer to survey the area for anyone who may be trapped in the debris.

Canadian Forces Cormorant helicopters started the first of multiple rescue flights on Monday, transporting evacuees between the slide area and a reception centre in nearby Agassiz.

Rescuers face 'very dangerous situation': The CBC's Heather Hiscox talks to David Boone, the director of the Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, about the hazards they face to free dozens of people trapped between two mudslides near Agassiz, B.C. 'It is a very dangerous situation,' said Boone.

David Boone, the team director of the Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Task Force team in B.C. and an assistant chief at the Vancouver Fire Department, said his team arrived to support members of the fire department in Agassiz, who had already rescued at least 12 people trapped in vehicles from the debris flow.

Two others were rescued on the east side, by either a search and rescue team or workers from the fire department in Hope, he told CBC News Network.

A vehicle is caught in a landslide near Agassiz, B.C., on Monday. (Susana da Silva/CBC News)

"What complicates this situation is we have two slides on Highway 7 and we have people that were trapped in the debris … and some have been rescued," Boone told CBC's Heather Hiscox, noting that officials are not yet sure if there are other vehicles missing and other people who are not accounted for.

He said officials believe there are approximately 50 vehicles trapped on Highway 7 in between the two debris fields, with approximately two to three people in each vehicle.

B.C. Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth said search-and-rescue crews were mobilized early in the morning, but the conditions have been difficult.

Officials believe about 50 vehicles are trapped on Highway 7 between the two debris fields, with approximately two to three people in each vehicle. (Julia Murray)

"This is a very harrowing time," he said at a news conference late Monday afternoon. "People are working as hard and fast and safe as they can."

Farnworth said that there are no known fatalities connected to the ongoing storms and mudslides across the province.

B.C. minister defends response: British Columbia's Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth was pressed by reporters to explain the provincial response to residents currently stranded by mudslides near the small community of Agassiz, B.C., in the southern part of the province.

Boone said he spoke to a nurse who was travelling in one of the vehicles who was doing assessments. The nurse found those they had seen were "safe and secure at this time." People trapped between the slides have been urged to stay in their vehicles for now, he said.

'It's very scary'

Martina Martinkova, who was trapped in her vehicle with her daughter on Highway 7, said she was "very stressed."

"We don't have any information," she said in an interview with Heather Hiscox Monday morning. She said she's been trying for hours to find out what will happen with rescue efforts.

People were starting to share their food and water, she said, noting that she saw at least one family on the highway with a baby.

She said she's been in touch with her loved ones, who know she and her daughter are safe.

"You see this in the movies, honestly, and you thought it will never touch you," she said. "It's very scary."

Adam Wuisman and his fiancé were travelling back to their home in Richmond, B.C., on Highway 7, following a weekend trip in Nelson, when he said a landslide came down behind them.

"We were going westbound and there were huge lines of traffic ... and all of a sudden, I noticed there's no vehicles behind us, which was odd," he told CBC's The Early Edition on Monday morning.

"We must have just missed the first [landslide] and now somehow we're between both of them."

'I'm so scared,' says mother trapped in car with daughter: Martina Martinkova tells CBC's Heather Hiscox that she and her daughter were about two minutes away from being pounded by one of the mudslides near Agassiz, B.C. 'We were lucky it didn't hit us.'

The pair have been stuck on that stretch of Highway 7 since 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Wuisman said.

"It's a very eerie feeling here," he described.

"When we got here, everybody had their headlights on and then slowly, as the hours passed, headlights went off and everything became pitch-black."

Emergency officials said they don't yet have a complete picture of how many people are trapped. Wuisman, however, said he thinks there are far more than 50 vehicles stuck — estimating around 200 to 300 vehicles stranded on that patch of highway.

"I definitely heard people screaming for help," he said.

"It's kind of helpless to feel like you're between a very vulnerable mountainside side and the Fraser River on the other side. And there's really nothing you can do about it, but hope nothing comes down on top of you."

Fire crews responding to a mudslide on Highway 7 near Agassiz, B.C., gather at a command post set up at a nearby gas station on Sunday. (Shane Mackichan)

Officials hope to survey from air

Boone, who noted that officials are "still a bit blind" on the full scope of the issue, said the stability of the ground and issues around hydro wires are complicating the rescue efforts.

He said it's too dangerous to get close right now, noting that further assessments will come at daybreak.

"We're assessing as to the best access points for us to make entry into the area," he said, noting that rescue workers will co-ordinate with CP Rail as the best way in may be along a rail line.

"We won't put our rescuers into the area until we determine it's safe to do so," he said, noting that they hope to be able to survey from the air later in the day.