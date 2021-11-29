COVID-19 immunization clinics open for B.C. kids ages 5-11
About 350,000 children in the province are eligible for the modified dose
Children in British Columbia between five and 11 years old can start getting shots of a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said last week that about 350,000 children are eligible to receive the modified dose of the Health Canada-approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Health Canada approved the pediatric shot for use in Canada after an independent scientific review confirmed the first vaccine formulated for younger children is safe and effective.
Henry says the same vaccine has been administered to more than three million children in the United States and there have been no "safety signals" as a result.
She says the vaccine will help children and families safely return to activities that benefit physical and mental health.
Dr. Penny Ballem, the executive lead for B.C.'s vaccination drive, has said she expects the full children's immunization effort, including second doses, to conclude by the end of January.
Officials said last week that invitations to book appointments will start going out Monday to families with children who have been registered, with a number of same-day appointments available.
Parents who have yet to register their children are encouraged to do so through the province's Get Vaccinated portal.
