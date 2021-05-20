B.C. resident charged with hate crime for alleged threats against people in Democratic Republic of Congo

A probe by the RCMP's international investigations section into videos that allegedly threatened people in the Democratic Republic of Congo has resulted in charges against a man living in Kelowna, B.C.

Mounties say the man from Australia faces a charge of wilful promotion of hatred, after a complaint was received by Canada's War Crimes Program within the Justice Department.

Police say the complaint related to videos circulating online where a man was alleged to have uttered threats toward people living in Congo.

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe was first arrested last June and charged with uttering threats. Additional charges, including counselling to commit aggravated assault and arson were approved in February.

The hatred charge was filed on Thursday.

RCMP Insp. Francois Courtemanche says fast action by the government's War Crimes Program allowed police to respond quickly to the alleged crimes.

He says the outcome of the investigation was made possible through the work of officers in Canada, the United States, South Africa, Australia and Kenya.