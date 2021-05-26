Kelowna church fined for holding indoor gathering, RCMP say

A church in Kelowna, B.C., has received a $2,300 fine for allegedly holding an indoor gathering in contravention of public health orders.

RCMP in the Okanagan city say they received a tip on May 19 at around 7:40 p.m. PT that an indoor gathering was underway. When officers arrived, "a number of people" were inside, according to a news release.

Police say they spoke with a church representative to explain the existing public health orders before issuing a ticket.

"We all have an important role to play during this public health emergency. Public safety is a priority for the RCMP and we urge citizens to adhere to the orders to keep everyone safe and reduce the risk of virus transmission," Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance said in the release.

"While we certainly can, and will enforce the provisions under the Emergency Program Act, we continue to encourage everyone to voluntarily comply with the provincial health orders, to keep our community safe."

Police have not released the name of the church involved.

Public health orders that were in place before Tuesday meant that indoor religious services were not permitted and indoor gatherings were banned entirely.