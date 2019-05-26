Judge declares mistrial in Jamie Bacon murder plot case

A mistrial was declared Saturday in the murder plot case involving Jamie Bacon, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Bacon was charged in 2014 with counselling an associate to commit murder.

He is accused of counselling others to kill Denis Karbovanec, who was shot, but not killed in Mission on Dec. 31, 2008.

Crown spokesperson Daniel McLaughlin said the decision was made late in the day after the jury advised the court that they weren't able to reach a verdict following a three-month long trial.

A mistrial, which is ordered at the discretion of the trial judge can occur where a trial has the appearance of unfairness.

A new trial will take place and McLaughlin said the next appearance in the case will be June 14.