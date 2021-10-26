B.C. introduces new rebates for eligible electric vehicle chargers

The province has announced new rebates to help fund the purchase and installation of electric vehicle [EV] chargers in homes and workplaces.

The Go Electric EV Charger Rebate program provides a rebate up to 50 per cent of costs to a maximum of $2,000 per eligible EV charger in condominiums, apartments and workplaces, according to the provincial government.

Single-family homes, including duplexes and townhouses, can also apply for a rebate of up to 50 per cent of purchase and installation costs to a maximum of $350 through the EV Charger Rebate program.

"With the highest uptake rates of EV adoption in North America, we want to make sure that more people supporting our transition to a low-carbon economy have easy access to charging infrastructure," said Bruce Ralston, the minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation, in a statement.

There are more than 60,000 light duty electric vehicles currently on the road in B.C., the province says.

Not all EV chargers are eligible for the rebate.

To earn one, the charging station must be a new Level 2, with a 208- or 240-volt charge and an SAE J1772 standard plug head, among other requirements.

CleanBC is providing rebates to homes and workplaces installing EV charging stations. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

According to Metro Vancouver, the price of a Level 2 EV charger can run anywhere from $400 to $4,000 for single users. And most EV chargers also require professional installation.

EV charges designed for multiple users can range from $2,200 to $16,000, it says.

"People in British Columbia are switching to electric vehicles in record numbers as part of the transition to a cleaner, better transportation system," said George Heyman, the minister of environment and climate change strategy.

"We're making it more affordable to own an electric vehicle and charging station, so people can improve their driving experience with no air and climate pollution, and lower fuel and maintenance costs overall."

In 2020, electric vehicles made up 10 per cent of all vehicle sales. The province hopes to raise that to 26 per cent of all vehicle sales by 2026.