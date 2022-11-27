Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia·New

B.C. announces plan to license more internationally trained doctors

B.C. Premier David Eby and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced several new measures to attract more doctors to the province Sunday. Over one million people in British Columbia don't have a family doctor and the health care system is dealing with ongoing staff shortages.

Health Minister says qualification requirements will be relaxed, recruitment program expanded

The Canadian Press ·
David Eby speaks at a podium that reads 'More Doctors'.
Premier David Eby speaks during an announcement about the expansion of a program that helps internationally educated doctors obtain a licence to practice in the B.C. on Sunday, November 27, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

British Columbia announced several new measures to bring more doctors to the province, amid an ongoing shortage of physicians and strained emergency departments.

Premier David Eby says the province is tripling the number of seats in the Practice Ready Assessment program, going from 32 spots to 96 by March 2024.

The program allows internationally-educated family doctors to become licensed to work in B.C, placing them in rural and urban communities who need more physicians and requiring they work that placement for at least three years. 

Eby says the pandemic has exposed challenges and added further strains in the health-care system, with too many British Columbians struggling to find a family doctor. He insisted the public system is the only way forward, calling it one of Canada's greatest achievements.

"We can't privatize our way to a better health-care system and we can't cut supports and get more doctors," Eby said.

In another change, Eby says international medical graduates who are not eligible to be fully or provisionally licensed in B.C. may now be eligible for a new "associate physician'' class of registration with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.

Associate physicians can care for patients under the direction and supervision of an attending physician within a health authority acute-care setting.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the college is also changing a bylaw to make it easier for doctors trained in the United States to practise in B.C. communities.

Dix says the tripling of seats in the Practice Ready program alongside the other measures represents a "fundamental change,'' one that will make a difference in the lives of those seeking primary care in B.C.

His ministry says these measures are the latest to be announced as part of B.C.'s Health Human Resources Strategy announced in September.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now