B.C. announces plan to license more internationally trained doctors

British Columbia announced several new measures to bring more doctors to the province, amid an ongoing shortage of physicians and strained emergency departments.

Premier David Eby says the province is tripling the number of seats in the Practice Ready Assessment program, going from 32 spots to 96 by March 2024.

The program allows internationally-educated family doctors to become licensed to work in B.C, placing them in rural and urban communities who need more physicians and requiring they work that placement for at least three years.

Eby says the pandemic has exposed challenges and added further strains in the health-care system, with too many British Columbians struggling to find a family doctor. He insisted the public system is the only way forward, calling it one of Canada's greatest achievements.

"We can't privatize our way to a better health-care system and we can't cut supports and get more doctors," Eby said.

In another change, Eby says international medical graduates who are not eligible to be fully or provisionally licensed in B.C. may now be eligible for a new "associate physician'' class of registration with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of B.C.

Associate physicians can care for patients under the direction and supervision of an attending physician within a health authority acute-care setting.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the college is also changing a bylaw to make it easier for doctors trained in the United States to practise in B.C. communities.

Dix says the tripling of seats in the Practice Ready program alongside the other measures represents a "fundamental change,'' one that will make a difference in the lives of those seeking primary care in B.C.

His ministry says these measures are the latest to be announced as part of B.C.'s Health Human Resources Strategy announced in September.