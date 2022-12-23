More snow ahead for parts of B.C. Interior, North, while avalanche risk prompts warnings, highway closure

Much of B.C.'s southern Interior will continue to get heavy snow Friday evening and Christmas Eve Saturday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The federal agency maintained its snowfall warning for North Okanagan, Shuswap and West and North Columbia on Friday afternoon, warning an upcoming Pacific frontal system will bring snowfall of 10 to 15 centimetres to those areas.

People living in Kelowna can expect flurries and winds of up to 15 km/h on Friday evening, with temperatures at ‒9 C and a wind chill that feels like ‒19 C overnight.

Cloudy and snowy weather will prevail in the central Okanagan city during the Christmas weekend.

A bronze sculpture of Syilx Chief Charlie Sʷknc̓ut is pictured covered with snow near the downtown marina in Kelowna, B.C. on Friday. People living in Kelowna can expect flurries and winds of up to 15 km/h Friday evening. (Winston Szeto/CBC)

The agency has lifted snowfall warnings for the northern and central Interior, including Prince George, Cariboo, Stuart-Nechako, Bulkley Valley and North Thompson, while keeping it over McGregor and South Peace River in northeastern B.C. until the end of Friday.

People in Prince George will get winds of 20 km/h, with temperatures at ‒16 C and a wind chill overnight that feels like ‒26 C. Snow is forecast to continue until Sunday.

Drivers in Kelowna asked to move vehicles off roads

The City of Kelowna has asked residents to move parked vehicles off roadways so roads can be cleared.

"We are seeing roads that our operators can't service because they can't get a truck between vehicles parked in the street," said Andrew Schwerdtfeger, roadways operations manager, in a press release Friday.

"Moving your car off the street means better and faster snow clearing service for everyone."

Highway closures

The federal agency warned drivers of snow and freezing rain hazards on Highway 3, Coquihalla Highway and the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

The part of Highway 16 near the Alberta border has been open to single-lane alternating traffic late Friday afternoon, following its closure due to a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC. The agency tells drivers to expect possible delays as traffic congestion is being cleared.

In the southern Interior, the B.C. Ministry of Transportation is warning drivers of avalanche risks on parts of Highway 1 and Highway 3 through the Fraser Canyon.

The ministry said the part of Highway 1 near Jackass Mountain will be closed overnight due to moderate avalanche hazard, and the situation will be re-assessed Saturday morning.

They are also warning that Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon is considered a moderate avalanche hazard Friday evening, with potential to transition to extreme hazard status by Saturday morning.

There is also moderate hazard along the Allison Pass between Hope and Princeton on Highway 3, which could turn into a high hazard and potential closure overnight.

Drivers are advised of moderate to high avalanche risk and closures on parts of Hwy 3 and Hwy 1 through the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FraserCanyon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FraserCanyon</a>.<br>Hwy 1 near Jackass Mountain will be closed due to moderate avalanche hazard between midnight and daylight Sat. morning when the situation will be reassessed. —@TranBC

Southbound lanes of Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt were closed Friday morning due to multiple vehicle incidents, while northbound lanes remained open.

Precipitation is expected to intensify on Saturday with more snow, poor visibility and icy roads that could make travel exceptionally difficult, Environment Canada said.

Flight delays

Extreme weather conditions have also caused flight delays and cancellations across B.C. airports. Kelowna International Airport (YLW) reported 26 cancellations and 10 delays on Friday morning.

Kamloops Airport (YKA) reported four arrivals and four departures scheduled before 3 p.m. either delayed or cancelled. Prince George Airport (YXS) said eight flight arrivals and seven departures scheduled before 3 p.m. Friday were delayed or cancelled.

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) reported 26 cancellations and 10 delays on Friday morning. (Kelowna International Airport/Twitter)

YLW director Sam Samaddar described the weather disruption of flights in Kelowna and across North America as "unprecedented."

"In my 30 years at the airport here, [I've] never seen a situation where we had weather affect so many different parts of the region," he said.

Samaddar asked passengers to stay home, as they may end up being stuck in airports for days. YLW is arranging shuttle buses for passengers currently stranded in Vancouver due to losing connecting flights to Kelowna.