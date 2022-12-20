'Dangerous' wind chill blasts north, southern Interior deals with heavy snow, temperatures of -40 C

"Bitterly" cold temperatures have settled over much of B.C.'s north this week, says Environment Canada, which is warning of "dangerous" wind chill.

Temperatures near or below –40 C with wind chill are expected in the Chilcotin, Quesnel, WIlliams Lake, Prince George, Stuart-Nechako, 100 Mile, McGregor, Yellowhead, Bulkley Valley and Lakes District areas, the weather agency said.

The extreme cold has raised particular concern for homeless people in central and northern B.C.

Advocates distributed gloves and tuques and other warming supplies Monday night at encampments in Prince George, where the wind chill overnight made it feel as cold as –54 C.

"Random acts of kindness could save somebody's life," said Wes Mitchell, who was handing out supplies at the downtown encampment outside the Fraser-Fort George Regional District Office.

About half a dozen people in a Prince George, B.C., homeless camp are sleeping outdoors in extreme cold. (Betsy Trumpener/CBC)

Prince George Mayor Simon Yu says the extreme cold has caught many residents off guard, and promises the city will ensure there are adequate warm indoor spaces for homeless people.

"This will be my biggest concern," Yu said. "All the warming centres are opening up, and we do have for the time being ... enough warm shelters for everybody to go to."

Mayor Lilia Hansen of Fort St. John, 440 kilometres north of Prince George, says the Tuesday temperature of –30 C in town feels like –51 C with the wind chill, but that hasn't stopped the "northern spirit" of local residents getting together to hold block parties.

Hansen says that the local homeless population is in urgent need of gloves, and she's asking the community to donate to the charities that assist them.

As of 6 a.m PT on Tuesday, the coldest spot in the province is Puntzi Mountain in the Chilcotin region, according to Environment Canada, where a temperature of –45 C was registered. On Monday, that same spot recorded a temperature of –47 C.

The ongoing deep freeze produced several daily minimum temperature records Monday, including a low of –46.8 C west of Williams Lake, while the Quesnel area broke a record set 78 years ago when it reached a low of –37.5 C.

Southern Interior forecast

Parts of the southern Interior will also experience biting cold, as well as up to 20 centimetres of snow.

In Kamloops, the forecast on Tuesday is for a high –20 C, with wind chill making it feel like –36 C, with more snow due on Friday.

Kelly Thomson, managing director of homelessness non-profit Mustard Seed, says the 30-bed emergency shelter van the organization installed in the city's North Shore neighbourhood has been full every night.

"When they were asked 'would you like to come with us?' they jumped in the van and came willingly," Thomson said, who promised to find spaces for others at different shelters.

In Cranbrook, where temperatures dropped to as low as –25 C on Tuesday evening, non-profits such as the AIDS Network Kootenay Outreach and Support Society have been trying to find more warm spaces for the homeless population.

Team lead Polly Sutherland says so far the 50 shelter spaces in Cranbrook have been about enough, with only two people turned away from shelters over the past three weeks.

Sutherland says she's working with local churches to open a warming centre for homeless people.

A deer covered with snow is pictured sitting on a roadside in Cranbrook, B.C., on Tuesday. (Corey Bullock/CBC)

In Kelowna, 5-10 centimetres of snow is expected late Tuesday afternoon with a high of –15 C but feeling like –25 C with wind chill. Environment Canada says temperatures will rise toward Sunday, but snow will fall over the Christmas weekend.

The City of Kelowna says it has extended the operating hours of its 24-passenger emergency warming bus at the Rail Trail to 5 p.m.-9 a.m. until Saturday, when the current extreme cold weather is expected to end, and has also secured 27 insulated tents for campers.

The city's community safety director Darren Caul says bylaw officers and fire department personnel are working together with the Downtown Kelowna Association to check on people who are living outdoors in the cold weather.

"[We are] continuously distributing warming supplies, connecting people with any available beds that we might have in a shelter, and if their situation warrants, then calling emergency health services."

A man walks along Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on Tuesday morning. (Tom Popyk/CBC)

Environment Canada says communities near the U.S. border will receive the highest accumulations of snow. The weather agency is warning travellers about rapidly accumulating snow and low visibility.

Major airports in the Interior, including Kelowna and Prince George, have had most of their arriving and departing flights scheduled before 2 p.m. either cancelled or delayed.

Kamloops Airport managing director Ed Ratuski says the weather impacts on his airport have been much less than in Vancouver or Kelowna, and he expects flights scheduled in the afternoon will be all on time.

Kelowna International Airport director Sam Samaddar says nearly 30 flights were cancelled on Tuesday morning due to low visibility and iced runways amid heavy snowfall.

Samaddar says he fully understands passengers' frustration with flight delays and cancellations as they are eager for their holiday vacations, and he promises the airport is working closely with airlines to provide additional flights for them.

"The wild card that we never control is weather, and that's the result you're seeing," he said. "At the end of the day, we have to do things safely."

Kelowna International Airport director Sam Samaddar promises the airport is working with airlines to provide additional flights for passengers who had their flights cancelled due to weather conditions on Tuesday. (Sarah Penton/CBC)

Both Samaddar and Ratuski recommend passengers maintain close communication with airlines for the latest updates on their flights, but some British Columbians complain that airline companies haven't been all that helpful.

Prince George resident Carla Wainwright says her son, who studies at the University of Alberta, flew from Edmonton to Vancouver en route to Prince George but got stuck there on Tuesday when his connecting flight was cancelled.

Wainwright says a good Samaritan in Prince George has promised to drive down to Vancouver to pick him up, but she's still angry with how the airline treated him.

"[There was] no hotel voucher. He did get a food voucher, but it took several hours, and really no communication. "They do the bare minimum, and they do it in such a poor way."

Another Prince George resident, Rebecca Brooks, says she was stranded in Calgary on Tuesday as her connecting flight to the northern city was cancelled. She complains about not only a lack of hotel vouchers but also zero guarantees for reimbursement and the rudeness of airline staff.

Brooks says her in-laws in Prince George will drive to Calgary to pick her up, but she's still furious about the airline's service.

"There was nobody coming through with apologies, nobody coming through with reassurance that … there was going to be somebody helping us in the near future," she said.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for much of B.C.'s southern Interior. (Jay Bertagnolli/CBC)

For people who are considering driving in these circumstances, B.C. Highway Patrol Const. James Ward says to be mindful of the low visibility and ice on the roads.

"If you slow it down [and] give yourself a lot of distance and reactive time, you'll probably be safe. But most importantly, you got to make sure you have the proper tires on your vehicle — summer tires and all-season tires do not cut it in this type of weather," he said.

Driving requires your full attention. Slow down and drive with care in snow and ice. <a href="https://t.co/JcvJx9Y8SL">https://t.co/JcvJx9Y8SL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ShiftIntoWinter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ShiftIntoWinter</a> <a href="https://t.co/qRENI6A5mt">pic.twitter.com/qRENI6A5mt</a> —@DawsonRoadMaint

Risk of frostbite

Kelowna General Hospital emergency room physician Dr. Jeff Eppler says homeless people are particularly vulnerable to frostbite.

He says numbness of limbs is a warning sign of early frostbite, and that people should take precautionary measures against extreme cold — especially protecting themselves from exposure to wind.

"It's really important to bundle up properly and protect any exposed skin from the wind," he said on CBC's Daybreak South.

"People should travel with warm boots and blankets, because the really dangerous thing is wind exposure — protect yourself from wind and not to touch cold surfaces."