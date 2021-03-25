B.C. more than doubles fine for attending or promoting large gatherings

Effective immediately, the B.C. government has more than doubled the fine for promoting or attending a non-compliant gathering or event, from $230 to $575.

"Over the last several months, it's become clear that for some, the risk of a $230 violation ticket isn't enough to deter attendance at events that violate the [provincial health officer's] order," said Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general.

"I am disappointed that a small minority of British Columbians continue to put their health and the health of others at risk by attending unsafe gatherings. This selfish behaviour needs to stop, and police and provincial enforcement authorities will be able to issue these new fines immediately." said Farnworth.

The fine for organizing or hosting a prohibited event will remain the same at $2,300.

Currently, province-wide restrictions in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 include the banning of social gatherings of any size inside a residence with anyone outside the household, unless a person lives alone — then they are permitted a core bubble of two people.

Outdoor gatherings with the same 10 people are permitted, but the group may not gather at one table in restaurants, pubs and bars.

An exception to the rule on outdoor gatherings has been made for religious and worship services.

Reports of violations of the provincial health officer's order against large gatherings can be made to your local bylaw office or police department's non-emergency line.