2018 was a record year for BC Hydro scammers, utility says
Statement says customers provincewide were bilked out of more than $45,000 last year alone
BC Hydro says fraudsters posing as employees of the Crown utility conned customers out of thousands of dollars last year, making it the most scam-ridden period since frauds began gaining momentum in 2014.
Hydro says in a statement that it's received nearly 6,000 reports of customers being contacted by swindlers in the past four years, and that 2,000 of those complaints came in 2018.
The utility estimates the number of complaints is far lower than the actual number of scams because it believes most attempted and successful frauds are not reported.
It says customers provincewide were bilked out of more than $45,000 in 2018 alone, with Vancouver, Nanaimo, Surrey, Vernon, Burnaby and Richmond the most targeted communities.
Victims were contacted by phone, email or text and told their electricity would be cut off if a payment was not received via prepaid cash or credit card, or through a bitcoin ATM.
Hydro is reminding customers that it does not accept payment in bitcoin or via prepaid cash or credit cards, and it sends notices by mail and automated telephone message if an account is in arrears.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.