With another storm on its way, over 10,000 Interior customers still without power, says BC Hydro

More than 250 power outages continue to affect over 10,000 customers across B.C.'s southern and central Interior.

However, BC Hydro says it's hopeful most people who lost power due to a snowstorm on New Year's Eve, will have it restored Thursday.

"We expect to get the vast majority back on today," said spokesperson Jennifer Walker-Larsen.

In some areas of the province, more than 35 centimetres of snow has fallen since New Year's Eve. At the height of the storm, there were more than 500 separate outages.

Warm temperatures mixed with heavy snowfall has challenged crews.

"It's very wet, heavy snow [and] that snow weighs down trees and branches and brings them into contact with our lines and that heavy snow also lands on our equipment and weighs down lines and other equipment and causes problems," she said.

The hardest hit areas are the Shuswap and north of Kamloops around Barrier and Clearwater.

However, there are still pockets of customers without power across the province from Williams Lake, south through Kamloops, down to the Slocan and Lardeau Valleys and in the Vernon and Shuswap areas.

There are 79 crews from across B.C. working in the affected areas, said Walker-Larsen.

Another storm is expected to hit most of the province Thursday evening, bringing up to 30 centimetres of snow to north-central B.C., 150 millimetres of rain to the coast and more snowfall to the central and southern Interior.

"At this point, we're not anticipating that it will be as significant as the snowstorm that hit on New Year's Eve, but we are asking customers to be prepared for the possibility of additional outages," said Walker-Larsen.

She recommends customers visit BC Hydro's website for tips on how to best minimize any impacts.