Thousands of BC Hydro customers in the dark — again

Thousands of BC Hydro customers are without power due to more wild winter weather across the province.

The outages come after hydro workers finally managed to restore power to most of the 160,000 customers whose lights went out following a New Year's Eve snowstorm.

The majority of the customers who lost power on Sunday were in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast. But there were also outages on Vancouver Island and the Thompson, Okanagan, Kootenay and northern regions.

BC Hydro lists all outages and customers affected on its website.

A crew has been assigned to an outage impacting 461 customers in Langley, BC.

Snowfall warning

Meanwhile, parts of the province remained under a snowfall warning on Sunday.

Environment Canada says more snow is expected along the 120-kilometre stretch of the Coquihalla highway between Hope and Merritt.

Adverse weather conditions also forced BC Ferries to cancel some sailings on the Mainland, Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast and Southern Gulf Island routes.