$63K worth of damage reported to hydro line in northwestern B.C.

BC Hydro says more than $63,000 in damage was caused to one of its transmission lines in northwestern B.C. after someone shot at it.

About 170 customers near Stewart, B.C., were left without power for nearly 30 hours Saturday due to the damage.

Stewart is located about 450 kilometres north of Prince Rupert.

BC Hydro reported the incident to police Monday afternoon after it determined the outage was caused when someone shot at an insulator string on the transmission line.

Stewart RCMP are asking anyone with information to come forward. People wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers.