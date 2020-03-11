BC Hydro says customers impacted by COVID-19 can ask for help with bill payments

BC Hydro customers who have suffered financial hardship due to the novel coronavirus may qualify for payment relief.

In a statement to CBC, the Crown corporation says it will work with customers who are having trouble paying their bill to either defer payments or arrange a flexible payment plan.

Customers may also be eligible to access BC Hydro's Customer Crisis Fund, which provides access to grants of up to $600 to pay their bill.

To qualify for one of these grants, a customer must be facing temporary financial hardship due to job loss, injury, illness or the death of a family member.

As of March 11, a total of 39 positive cases of coronavirus have been identified in the province.

Some British Columbians are also unable to work during the outbreak because they have been exposed to the virus and must remain home or have pre-existing health concerns and do not want to risk exposure.

BC Hydro said customers concerned about making their payments are encouraged to call 1-800-BC HYDRO to discuss what payment options are available.