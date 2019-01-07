'It's been pretty hectic': BC Hydro workers going flat out to restore power

BC Hydro workers may just be some of the busiest people in the province right now as continued high winds knock out power around the province.

A massive windstorm in December also turned out the lights for 750,000 customers.

"It's been pretty hectic," said Jordan Gesic, a power line technician, who has worked everyday since Dec. 20 around the Lower Mainland, but also on the Southern Gulf Islands.

On Sunday he was on yet another call, this time in Port Coquitlam, after strong winds took out power for an estimated 12,000 customers.

A BC Hydro crew responds to a tree on a power line in Port Coquitlam B.C. on Sunday Jan. 6, 2019. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

Missed son's 1st Christmas

Gesic was not home for Christmas, which meant missing his son's first one, something he admits was tough.

"It hurts, I'll never get that back, my son's first Christmas," he said.

"There are sacrifices with the job but it's rewarding putting other peoples' power on especially with it being Christmas. It's pretty rewarding."

BC Hydro power line technician Jordan Gesic works to restore power in Port Coquitlam on Jan. 6, 2019. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

Gesic described children jumping up and down with excitement as power was restored to their homes and their Christmas trees lit up.

"It's a positive and a good feeling for me and the crew, it's rewarding," he said.

Jordan Gesic works to remove a tree from a power line in Port Coquitlam on Jan. 6, 2019. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

BC Hydro said the Dec. 20 storm was the most destructive in the utility's history with 3,200 pieces of electrical equipment damaged.

By comparison, the windstorm from August 2015 damaged around 1,000 pieces.

BC Hydro brought in workers from other provinces to deal with the aftermath of the Dec. 20 storm. Around 800 personnel ended up working.

'We do love it'

"It is part of the job and we do love it," said Kevin Aquino a BC Hydro spokesperson. "We do appreciate everybody's patience while our crews are out there working long extended hours hoping to get customers back as quickly and smoothly as possible."

Aquino says the utility considers October to the end of March storm season. It recommends residents have emergency kits at their homes to be prepared for power outages.

With files from Zahra Premji.