B.C. hunter fined $10K for shooting moose, leaving it 'suffering' out of season

A Surrey, B.C., man has been fined and temporarily banned from hunting for shooting a moose out of season and leaving it to suffer in the southern Interior.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the man, who has not been named, shot the bull moose in the Beaverdell area on Nov. 2, 2017.

The moose was left alive and partially paralyzed, but the man left. He only reported the out-of-season shooting 27 hours later.

Conservation officers went to find the animal after that, but it had died by the time they found it.

"Evidence at the scene indicated the moose had struggled extensively and suffered prior to its death," Sgt. Ken Owens said in an interview Sunday.

"The provincial wildlife veterinarian provided evidence to the court that showed the degree of unnecessary pain and suffering this moose endured was severe and for an extended period of time."

The man was banned from hunting for three years and fined $10,000 — $8,500 of which will go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

The man was also ordered to give up his rifle.