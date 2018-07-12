Huckleberry win for bears: B.C. restricts harvesting to protect grizzlies' food
Overharvesting in recent years has led to concerns in Kootenay-Boundary region
Provincial authorities are restricting commercial huckleberry harvesting in B.C.'s Kootenay-Boundary region to preserve a critical food supply for grizzly bears.
In a statement, the forests ministry said wild huckleberry harvesting will be restricted in areas deemed "critical foraging zones."
The restrictions will be in place from July 15 until Oct. 15. Maps of the affected areas are available online.
The ministry defines commercial harvesting as picking more than 10 litres per person per season; using specialized tools to do so; and with the intention of selling the berries.
The province says while huckleberry harvesting has traditionally been limited in scope, increasing commercial activity has led to damaged habitat and even conflicts with grizzlies.
In 2017, environmental group Wildsight and the Ktunaxa First Nation raised concerns about commercial operations employing dozens of people.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.