B.C. premier expected to announce snap election for Oct. 24

British Columbia looks set to be heading to the polls.

The B.C. NDP has announced that Premier John Horgan will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. PT, following a meeting with Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin, where he will "address how British Columbians deserve a say in our economic recovery and will decide the future of the province."

Based on guidelines already issued by Elections BC, if called today an election would take place on Oct. 24.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation that Horgan would call an election just over three years into his mandate, and it comes after six cabinet ministers announced their retirements in the past seven days.

The NDP currently have 41 seats in the legislature, as do the opposition B.C. Liberal Party, while the Green Party has two.

How did we get here?

Horgan has led a minority government since July 2017, after his New Democratic Party and the B.C. Green Party teamed up to defeat the B.C. Liberal Party in a confidence vote following a May election with no clear decision.

Since that time, he has led the province with the support of the Green Party and a mutual Supply and Confidence Agreement and has passed legislation enacting a fixed election date for October 2021.

But in recent weeks, the NDP has nominated candidates in key ridings, while several cabinet ministers have suddenly announced they would not run in an election, with the premier arguing the province found itself in unique circumstances.

"Nowhere in that [written agreement with the Green Party] will you see the word pandemic," said Horgan in mid-September, refusing to rule out an early election.

Premier John Horgan is expected to call an early election and seek to become the first two-term NDP premier in the British Columbia's history. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Up in the polls

Horgan will attempt to become the first two-term NDP premier in B.C. history and heads into the campaign with his party up in the polls and with the highest personal approval rating of any premier in Canada, according to recent surveys by Angus Reid.

In recent weeks, the B.C. Liberal Party and the Green Party have criticized Horgan for considering an election during a global pandemic.

While British Columbia received plaudits for its initial containment of the virus, cases of COVID-19 have surged in recent months, and the effects of students returning to class are still not fully known.

"Who wants an election right now? Because I haven't come across a single British Columbian who's pushing for one other than John Horgan," said B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson on Sept. 10

"To John Horgan, I say: 'You have a responsibility to govern, not play politics,'" said Sonia Furstenau, minutes after being chosen as the B.C. Green Party's new leader on Sept. 14.

A number of longtime MLAs have said they won't be seeking re-election, including NDP cabinet ministers Carole James, Judy Darcy, Shane Simpson, Michelle Mungall, Doug Donaldson, Claire Trevena and Scott Fraser. Liberals Rich Coleman and Linda Reid, and former Green Party leader Andrew Weaver have also said they will not run again.