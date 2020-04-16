B.C. musicians to play free hour-long livestream concert Thursday

The provincial government is hosting a free online concert Thursday at 4 p.m. PT to support and showcase some of B.C.'s finest musicians.

The event will feature Alex Cuba, Desirée Dawson, Dan Mangan and Kym Gouchie and will be hosted by Premier John Horgan.

Horgan said the one-hour livestreamed event was the brainchild of Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D'Eith, who is a musician himself.

"Musicians are always looking for gigs," Horgan said.

"We felt like if we could find a virtual opportunity to get people making music to get out there, to be known, to be heard by a broader audiences, that would be a benefit to everyone."

The restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been especially tough on Canada's cultural industries. Countless tours, performances and much-anticipated events have been delayed, postponed or cancelled outright.

Aim to repeat event with other musicians

Gouchie, who is from the Lheidli T'enneh Nation and based in Prince George, has been in Summerland for the duration of the pandemic.

"I've been taking advantage of this time, this stillness, and have been writing a lot of songs," Gouchie said.

Gouchie will be opening Thursday's concert from her living room in the Okanagan home she's staying in, before passing the virtual mic onto Alex Cuba.

"When I found out I was one of four people, I felt like I went to the Willy Wonka factory with a ticket, you know? It's pretty cool," Gouchie said.

Horgan says the government hopes the initiative can be repeated for other artists in upcoming events.

"It's going to be great," he said. "I hope all British Columbians tune in."

To watch the livestream, visit the B.C. government's Facebook page, YouTube site, or Twitter page from 4 p.m. PT on Thursday.

