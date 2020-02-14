Top cop says risk to the public is 'unacceptable' after deadly shooting at Langley strip mall

The RCMP's top officer in Langley, B.C., says he's extremely concerned about public safety following the second deadly shooting in a busy public space in his Fraser Valley community in recent months.

Ravinder Singh Sandhu, 42, was shot while sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Langley Crossing strip mall on the night of Feb. 7. He was taken to hospital in critical condition , but has now died, police said Thursday.

That follows another fatal shooting in September, when a man was gunned down at the front door of an Aldergrove McDonald's while children were inside eating dinner with their families.

"The level of risk to the community is unacceptable and it is extremely concerning for me, as it must be for Langley residents, that this happened again outside a busy restaurant with young kids nearby," RCMP Supt. Murray Power said in a news release.

"If anyone has information about this murder, I would urge them to call IHIT investigators. We cannot be complacent."

Investigators say Sandhu was known to police and the shooting is believed to have been targeted.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case, and they're asking any witnesses to the shooting to come forward, along with anyone who might have dashcam video from the area before or after the shooting.

"We share the community's concern over this shooting in a public place that left one man dead and placed other lives at risk," Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT said in the release.

"We also share the community's fervour to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and call on anyone who can help us do so to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.