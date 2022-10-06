B.C. Hockey says it wants to help build a better Hockey Canada, does not commit to withholding funds

Leaders at B.C. Hockey say they want to be part of bringing changes to Hockey Canada following the resignation of its CEO and board.

B.C. Hockey did not commit to withholding registration fees to Hockey Canada, as other member branches have done, saying it's taking time to consider its options.

Hockey Canada announced Tuesday that Scott Smith is out as president and CEO, while the board of directors resigned following widespread criticism for Hockey Canada's mishandling of assault allegations and how settlements were paid out.

In a letter to B.C. Hockey members, Chair Stephanie White said she is angry and disappointed by the ongoing controversy and said the organization "put forth our opinion that there should be a change in leadership at Hockey Canada."

White also addressed calls for B.C. Hockey to step away from Hockey Canada.

"While we understand the thought process behind this suggestion for us to walk away, we continue to believe the best way to represent our members and participants is to be a part of the process," White wrote.

A number of Hockey Canada's 13 member branches — including Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation — have taken steps to cut funding to Hockey Canada.

Saying it's best to take a "strategic and thoughtful" approach, Smith did not commit to cutting funds.

"Although there is public pressure to withhold registration fees to Hockey Canada, we feel it is more beneficial to stay focused on finding solutions to the issues while understanding the true impact of holding back fees," she wrote.

White said B.C. Hockey has time to consider its options as registration fee payments are not typically due until mid-November.

On Oct. 5, B.C. Hockey issued a brief statement saying it was "closely monitoring the decision and input of other Hockey Canada members, including those of Hockey Québec."

Rick Kupchuk with the South Coast Women's Hockey League said B.C. Hockey's Oct. 5 statement didn't go far enough.

"It didn't take the stand of some people and call for the resignation of the board," he said. "They were going to monitor the situation and I thought they could have taken a bigger step and made a bigger statement, but they chose not to."

Smith said B.C. Hockey continues to participate in a review of Hockey Canada's governance structure by former Supreme Court justice Thomas Cromwell and awaits the report's findings.

B.C.'s minister of sport said last week that she would support B.C. Hockey in matching the actions of other member branches.

"Withholding funding for Hockey Canada is a B.C. Hockey decision. But if they want to make that decision, I fully support them," Lisa Beare said.

B.C. Hockey is a non-profit organization under Hockey Canada, overseeing roughly 130 minor hockey associations and 60,000 players in British Columbia and Yukon. It is the fourth-largest provincial hockey body in the country in terms of participants, behind Ontario, Alberta and Quebec.