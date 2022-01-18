Coquihalla Highway reopening to regular traffic between Hope and Merritt
Ministry of Transportation says motorists will be allowed Wednesday
A section of the Coquihalla Highway will reopen on Wednesday following reconstruction after extensive flood damage, according to the B.C. government.
Transportation Minister Rob Fleming made the announcement about the section of Highway 5 between Hope and Merritt on Tuesday morning.
The province's highway network took a beating in mid-November when historic flooding caused complete road washouts and temporarily cut-off the Lower Mainland to the rest of the country.
The Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt has been closed to regular traffic since Nov. 14.
The arterial route that connects Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley to the B.C. Interior was damaged in more than 20 places after mudslides knocked out multiple bridges.
On Dec. 20, the Coquihalla reopened to inter-city buses and select commercial traffic only.
As of that date, only commercial vehicles with a minimum licensed gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 11,794 kilograms were permitted on the route.
More to come.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?