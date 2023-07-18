Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Highway 99 southbound closed in Delta after truck hits overpass

The southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Delta, B.C., at Highway 17A have been closed after a commercial truck collided with the overpass.

Detour set up at Highway 17A while engineers assess the damage

CBC News ·
The smashed-up underside of a highway overpass is shown in close-up.
Highway 99 southbound in Delta, B.C., was closed on July 18, 2023 after a truck hit the Highway 17A overpass. (Delta Police Traffic Unit/Twitter)

The southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Delta, B.C., at Highway 17A have been closed after a commercial truck collided with the overpass.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, ministry engineers were on site Tuesday afternoon to assess the damage.

A detour has been set up for drivers headed south from the George Massey Tunnel, but commuters are being warned to expect significant traffic and delays.

According to DriveBC, the next update on conditions is expected at 5 p.m. PT.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now