Highway 99 southbound closed in Delta after truck hits overpass
The southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Delta, B.C., at Highway 17A have been closed after a commercial truck collided with the overpass.
Detour set up at Highway 17A while engineers assess the damage
According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, ministry engineers were on site Tuesday afternoon to assess the damage.
A detour has been set up for drivers headed south from the George Massey Tunnel, but commuters are being warned to expect significant traffic and delays.
According to DriveBC, the next update on conditions is expected at 5 p.m. PT.