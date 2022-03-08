Every part of B.C. to have high-speed internet by 2027, government says

The federal and British Columbia governments are spending $830 million to provide access to high-speed internet across the province.

B.C. is promising that every home and community will have the service by 2027, a promise announced in last month's budget.

In a joint statement, Minister of Citizens' Services Lisa Beare and Minister of Jobs Ravi Kahlon say the plan means many First Nations communities will have high-speed internet access for the first time.

"Approximately 115,000 households in rural, remote and Indigenous communities that are still underserved will now have the same digital economic opportunities as larger urban communities," the statement said.

The funding will be evenly split between the federal and provincial governments, which will cover the cost of infrastructure including low-orbit satellites or fixed and fibre internet connected to homes and businesses.